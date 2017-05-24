SplashNews

Love in Rome! Bella Hadid was spotted out on a romantic dinner date with a brand new man on May 24! The model and her mystery date shared a sweet hug and a kiss! So, is she over Anthony Joshua? Get the scoop!

Bella Hadid, 20, is living her best life! The model couldn’t stop smiling on a dinner date in Rome with a mystery man, May 24. The pair shared a sweet hug and kiss on the cheek when they departed from their dinner date. And, it looked like her man gave her a bunch of red roses to go home with!

The brunette beauty and her handsome companion appeared to be on a double date with another couple. The foursome laughed the night away, while Bella puffed on cigarettes at an outdoor table. The model seriously looked so happy!

Bella’s adorable dinner date came after reports surfaced that she was linked to British boxer, Anthony Joshua, 27. The model reportedly took a liking to the athlete ever since they met at GQ‘s Men of the Year Awards in Sept. 2016. The pair have allegedly been exchanging flirty messages with each other ever since their first meeting. Bella was even rumored to be dating Australian model Jordan Barrett, 20, after they were spotted getting cozy on a yacht in Cannes on May 20. So, what’s going on?

Although Bella’s been spotted out with multiple men, she’s most likely just enjoying the single life. She and her ex, The Weekend, 27, split in Nov. 2016 after almost two years together. The couple were on and off throughout their relationship. When their romance ended, Bella admitted that she was hurting. However, things are much better these days.

After she let some time pass, Bella realized that she’s finally able to live her life to the fullest. “It’s like I’m finally getting to the point where I can just think about what I want to do and the places I want to go,” she revealed about life after her split, in an interview with Grazia magazine. “I want to be as independent as possible and worry about myself rather than anyone else,” she continued. You go, girl!

Bella’s candid confessions came just one week after her The Weeknd made his red carpet debut at the Met Gala [May 1] with his new girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 24. Either way, Bella isn’t phased by her ex any longer. Just take a look at the photos [above], again!

