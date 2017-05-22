Ayesha Curry Reveals Epic Game Day Traditions That Only She Steph Do Together

Courtesy of Instagram

The Warriors take on the Spurs in Game 4 of the playoffs on May 22! Can they maintain their epic lead in the series? If Steph and Ayesha Curry’s game day traditions go down, the Dubs should have no problem! She told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about Steph’s pre-game rituals!

There’s no denying the incredible talent and skilled individual that is, Steph Curry, 29. However, the MVP happens to have a few good luck charms up his sleeve, and they all have to do with his wife, Ayesha, 28. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY caught up with the chef and author in NYC on April 25, and she filled us in on the two key things she and Steph do before every game.

What do carbs and tattoos have to do with each other? Well, nothing. But, here’s exactly what Steph does before he hits the court. First, he needs his fuel, which is Ayesha’s homemade game day pasta. Second, he and Ayesha have to perform their tattoo tradition, which we explained below..

Before every game, Steph eats Ayesha’s homemade game day pasta, which can also be found in her book, The Seasoned Life. “I’ve made it for the past eight years. It’s the same thing he eats before every game.” Ayesha told us what she does to give her signature dish a special kick [which Steph loves], and it’ll leave you salivating — Check her secrets, HERE.

Ayesha’s pasta is so special, and delicious of course, that she believes it’s a part of the reason he’s a machine with the basketball! “I think it’s worked and given him plenty of energy on the court.” When we asked if her pasta is what helps him sink his downtown 3’s, she replied, “Oh yes!” Um, can we get some game day pasta please?

Lastly, Ayesha filled us in on a personal tradition that she and Steph have before each game. The Curry couple have matching tattoos on their forearms; to be exact, matching arrows that face each other. Their identical ink means: “The past is behind us and the future isn’t promised.” The quote reminds them to live in the moment. The arrows signify that the past is behind them and the future is in front of them. It’s a simple reminder to stay in the middle of the arrows. Before every game — still, to this day, Ayesha said — they signal to each other and they both slap their tattoos. Talk about relationship goals!

When we caught up with Ayesha she was at The Live Unprocessed premiere screening with Arla Foods and No Kid Hungry, who she’s an ambassador for. The two organizations teamed up to give kids healthy, delicious and free meals during school. They strive to provide kids with food that is unprocessed and safe, just like Ayesha strives to do with her own children, Riley, 4, and Ryan, 1. And, don’t forget to check out Ayesha’s meal-kit service called, Homemade. The service provides families with delicious meals that are simple and easy to prepare!

You can catch Steph in action during the NBA Playoffs tonight, when the Spurs host Golden State at 9:00 PM ET. Watch the game, HERE. And, don’t miss the second season of Ayesha’s Home Kitchen on the Food Network every Sunday at 12:30 PM ET!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Warriors will sweep the playoffs?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.