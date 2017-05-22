‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Shocking Divorce: GG & Shalom Split After Only 2 Months

Courtesy of Twitter

It’s over! Golnesa Gharachedaghi has filed for divorce from her husband, Shalom Yeroushalmi, after only two short months of marriage. We can’t believe how fast it took for the split to happen, but unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be.

It happened! Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, 35, has filed for divorce from her husband, Shalom Yeroushalmi, 33, after just two months of marriage. The exes have irreconcilable differences, TMZ reported on May 22. It doesn’t seem like the divorce process will get too crazy though. The two stars don’t have any children, plus GG doesn’t think Shalom should get any spousal support at this point. Since the marriage was so brief, it’s doubtful it’ll lead to anything too drastic. At least we wish it won’t! It was also mentioned that some of GG’s friends felt like she got married too fast. Well, given the circumstances, it’s probably true.

GG and Shalom got married in January, but they separated in March. They got engaged last December when he proposed to her in Times Square. It was a pretty sweet moment, but not everything can last forever! GG’s publicist EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com in March that getting married to Shalom wasn’t the best move for her. “During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG’s attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue and, in fact, should never have happened,” Steve Honig told us in March.

Despite the split, GG doesn’t wish any harm upon Shalom. She’s doing what she can to keep things civil as she moves on with her life. “She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible,” Steve said. Let’s just hope it stays that way!

Just a typical weeknight with my girls @candysarn @tashanikpey A post shared by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on May 2, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about GG’s divorce? Are you surprised or did you see this coming?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.