Maddie Brown: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Welcomes Baby Boy — See His Adorable 1st Pic

Maddie Brown Brush is a mom! The Sister Wives star gave birth to her and her husband, Caleb Brush‘s, first child, a baby boy, on May 20, and already they’re loving being parents! The two named their son Axel James Brush, and he seriously has the face of an angel! After a whopping 72 hours of labor, Axel entered the world at 12:13 a.m., which just so happened to be his exact due date. He was 8 lbs., 8 oz., and 21-inches long. Poor Maddie had to go through 12 hours of hard labor, according to People magazine, and four whole hours of pushing! Whew!

“We’re feeling both excited and exhausted at the same time,” Maddie and Caleb told the publication. “We’re looking forward to having a family. Now that he’s here we are excited to grow our family a little bit more and spread our love even more.” Aw! Maddie’s parents, Kody and Janelle Brown, are also JUST as excited about becoming first-time grandparents. “I think being grandparents hasn’t sunk in yet,” they gushed. “It’s so fun. I can’t believe how much we love this baby already.”

But Kody and Janelle aren’t the only ones psyched about having a new addition in the fam. The rest of the Brown family — which includes four wives and 18 children — also can’t wait to meet baby Axel. “The whole family is excited. In fact the biggest trick will be giving Maddie her rest because there’s going to be this long line of parents and siblings that will be continuously wanting to hold the baby,” the proud grandparents said.

Welcome to the world Axel James Brush. 💙💙

Already Maddie and Caleb have shared their son’s first pic with fans. Posting a super sweet image of Axel via Instagram on May 21, the new mom said, “Welcome to the world Axel James Brush. 💙💙.” SO cute! We can’t wait to see more where this came from. Congrats again to Caleb and Maddie!

