Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Snuck Out For A Chipotle Run & Got Caught — See Pics

Take away the glitz and the glam, and celebs are just like us! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made a late night pitstop at Chipotle in their sweats on May 21! While they tried to go incognito with their hoods up, they were spotted in Cleveland! But, did they pay extra for the guac? See the pics!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott, 25, had a low key date night at Chipotle on May 21! The pair opted for a casual dinner when they stopped by the Cleveland establishment in their hooded sweatshirts.

Kylie must’ve worked up an appetite after watching the Cavaliers’ tough loss to the Celtics with Khloe Kardashian, 32. The sisters sat court side at the NBA Playoff game in Cleveland, and Travis was noticeably absent from their game selfies. However, he made it in time for the most important part of the night. And, we’re thinking that the new couple paid extra for the guac.

We were shocked that Travis was MIA at the Cavs game since he and Kylie are known basketball fans. The pair took in a Rockets playoffs game [before they were eliminated] in Travis’ hometown of Houston on May 11. And, the game wasn’t the only reason Kylie and Travis traveled to Houston…

Travis and Kylie at Chipotle in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/9Kz8NBhVwP — Rodeo 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) May 21, 2017

Travis actually took his lady love to meet his family in Houston, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “His family really took to her,” our insider said. “Travis’ family loved Kylie, they think she’s a total sweetheart. They love that she is so successful in her own right, it makes them confident that she’s with Travis for all the right reasons, and that she’s not using him for fame or fortune,” the source continued. The rapper’s family was able to see how crazy Kylie is for him and they think that “she’s a great match for him.” Awe!

Kylie and Travis first sparked romance rumors in April 2017, after her split with Tyga, 27, just one month prior. She and Travis sent the romance rumor mill into overdrive when they were spotted holding hands at Coachella in mid April. And, they’ve been inseparable ever since!

