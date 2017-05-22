Courtesy of Twitter

Absolutely no one had more fun at the BBMAs on May 21 than K-Pop sensation BTS. Not only did they come away winners, the band got smooches from hotties like Camilla Cabello. We’ve got the adorable details!

So cute! The guys from Korean pop group BTS had the night of their lives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where they were the hit of the event. Everyone wanted to meet the adorable septet as they attended their first ever major U.S. awards show and boy did they make the most of it. Beautiful Camila Cabello, 20, — who brought down the house when she performed ‘Crying at the Club” — met the band backstage and she doled out smooches to all seven members. Not only that, the former Fifth Harmony member even asked for a group photo with them! The band won Top Social Artist, beating out the likes of Selena Gomez, 24, and Justin Bieber, 23, so there was plenty for the members to celebrate!

“We still cannot believe we’re standing here on this stage at the Billboard Music Awards…Most importantly, this award belongs to the every people all around the world that shine the love and light on us by the million and make BTS proud,” the band’s leader said when they took the stage to the loudest applause of the evening. That is, until Celine Dion, 49, came out and blew the T-Mobile Arena audience away with a stirring rendition of “My Heart Will Go On.

Camila wasn’t the only celebrity to show the K-Pop band some serious love. Halsey, 22, gushed over the group straight to their faces while in the audience during a commercial break. “I love you,” she told the guys as they all thanked her in unison. “You’re videos are SO cool! So great!” she added. Make that second hot female performer of the evening to gush over the guys, as the 22-year-old performed “Now or Never.” She was also a big winner alongside The Chainsmokers for “Closer.”

HollywoodLifers, are you a big fan of BTS?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.