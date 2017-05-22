Image Courtesy of TMZ.com

Benzino’s in the dog house! The former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star was spotted outside Catch in Los Angeles on May 21, begging his ex Althea Eaton for forgiveness. Benzino admitted that he got caught cheating, but would do anything for ‘another chance!’

Not so fast! Record producer Benzino, 51, looked pretty distraught when he saw his ex Althea Eaton, 35, looking fine as can be at Catch in LA on May 21. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star tried to beg Althea for forgiveness after he was caught hooking up with another woman. Staying a few feet behind her, Benzino pleaded that “everyone deserves another chance.” The tension was clear to see and Althea awkwardly joked that if he wanted to be back on her good side, it’s going to take more than a brand new diamond ring. He’s “got to start all over again!”

Benzino looked pretty ashamed of himself and admitted that he understands why she’d want another 24-karat sparkler. When the paparazzo apologized about the situation, Benzino said, “It makes sense. It’s alright. She’s worth it. I love her. I f**ked up and I want to make it up to her.” The former reality star confessed to his several wrongdoings, admitting that he “messed up” and stepped out. He added, “It wasn’t worth it. I’ve never regretted anything in my life, but that.”

“She knows I love her. I don’t want to be with anyone else,” he concluded. Althea and Benzino have definitely faced their ups and downs when it comes to their relationship, previously appearing on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp to work through their issues. This was after he proposed to her on L&HH. The exes eventually parted ways, after he was caught red-handed.

In case you missed it, a woman with the Instagram handle @mxssmalayla exposed Benzino via social media on May 3. Claiming that he was living with her and cheating on Althea, she shared a photo of them getting hot and heavy. She also called him out for trying to control her, even alleging he spoke badly about Althea. It looks like his ex isn’t ready to forgive and forget yet!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Althea should give Benzino another chance? Tell us!

