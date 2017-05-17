REX/Shutterstock

This is so sad. Bob Carter — father of singers Nick and Aaron Carter — has reportedly passed away at the age of 65. Get the tragic details.

UPDATE: Nick Carter confirmed his father’s death on May 17. See his statement, here.

Bob Carter has passed away at the age of 65, as reported by TMZ. The father of Backstreet Boys alum, Nick, 37, and singer Aaron, 29, reportedly died on Tuesday, May 16 in Florida. No further details were revealed about is alleged passing.

While the details on the reported family tragedy are scarce, Aaron allegedly tweeted that his father was found “unconscious.” The tweet has since been deleted, according to the site.

The Carter family has yet to address the devastating report that Bob has passed. However, Aaron hinted that his family was going through a tough time on Twitter, May 16. The singer admitted that he had to take an unexpected trip to Las Vegas to spend time with Nick and his family. Aaron was originally headed to Los Angeles.

U-turn back to Las Vegas was headed to Los Angeles but need to go spend some time with the big bro and my family #LøVë 🙏🏻 I miss them!! 😰 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) May 16, 2017

Bob starred in the family’s reality show, House of Carters, in 2006, which featured Nick, Aaron and their three siblings Leslie, Angel and Bobbie. The show only aired from Oct.-Nov. of that year.

Bob’s death comes after the Carter family suffered a tragic loss five years ago. Leslie passed away in 2012 at the age of 25, due to a drug overdose. At first, her death was called a “mystery,” due to her alleged emotional issues. At the time of her death, Leslie had one child, Alyssa Jane Ashton, 6, and she was reportedly estranged from her husband, Mike Ashton. Leslie was an aspiring singer.

According to their social media accounts, Nick and Aaron seemed to have retreated home to be with family in the wake of their father’s passing. The Backstreet Boys aren’t scheduled to perform until June. However, Aaron is scheduled to perform on May 20 in Birmingham, AL. We will keep you updated.

Our thoughts are with the Carter family during this difficult time.

