A$AP Rocky & Kendall Jenner Bonding Over ‘Traumatic’ Robbery

REX/Shutterstock

A$AP Rocky and Kendall Jenner have so many amazing things in common, but unfortunately one of them is being the victim of a home robbery. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how they’ve bonded over the feeling of total violation after Rocky’s crib was sacked.

Getting robbed — especially in one’s own home — is such a violating and traumatizing experience. It happened to Kendall Jenner, 21, back in March when someone stole $200K in jewelry from her bedroom and now her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 28, had been victimized as well. “A$AP’s robbery was a traumatic experience for him. However, it has actually brought he and Kendall closer together. She has just gone through a very similar situation and was able to really identify and relate to his uncomfortable feelings of being violated,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Armed gunmen broke into Rocky’s LA crib on May 16 in a brazen and terrifying home invasion robbery. Fortunately he wasn’t home at the time, but a female relative was held at gunpoint and the men demanded that she open a large safe for them. When she didn’t know the combination, they ransacked the place and made off with $1.5 million in jewelry AND took the safe with them! It turned out to be too heavy for them to get away with, as the suspects ended up leaving it in the street. Thank goodness no one was hurt!

“She has been talking him through the tough time, and they are now bonded in a way few others would be able to understand,” our insider adds. In both cases, authorities believe Kendall and Rocky were specifically targeted.

In the model’s case, they think it was an inside job as the theft happened while a party was going on with people inside her Hollywood Hills mansion. As for Rocky, he was flaunting a video the same day as the robbery that showed off a money counting machine going through a stack of hundreds and there were so many bills that it broke! After Kim Kardashian‘s terrifying Paris robbery, you’d think celebs would realize that flaunting how they’ve got tons of cash or bling can totally make them a target for robbers.

HollywoodLifers, do you think showing off wealth makes celebrities more vulnerable to thieves?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.