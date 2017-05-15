T.I. & Bernice Burgos Baby Battle: New Couple Already Fighting Over Having Kids

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! T.I. already has 6 kids and a stepdaughter with his soon-to-be-ex-wife Tiny, so he’s not looking to father any more. Unfortunately, his new lady Bernice Burgos has baby fever, and she’s not taking no for an answer!

Oh baby! T.I., 36, seems to be having a grand old time with his new love Bernice Burgos, 37. Unfortunately, they’ve already stumbled on their first major fight, even though the relationship is pretty new. The argument? Whether or not to have more kids! TIP already has 6 children and a stepdaughter with his ex Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, so he’s dunzo. Meanwhile, Bernice wants a baby. Uh oh!

“The last thing TIP wants is to fight with his gorgeous Bernice,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But it’s happening because she told him she’d eventually want to have his baby but he told her, emphatically, he’s doesn’t want more kids! Six is enough.” we can totally feel that. Plus, T.I. wants to enjoy his new relationship without the added responsibility of children.

“TIP would much rather enjoy this time spoiling Bernice and traveling around the world with her as opposed to changing yet another baby’s diaper,” the source continued. “Bernice’s mouth, heart and entire soul dropped when he told her that because she feels like T.I.’s getting everything he wants out of the relationship and knowing that he’s not willing to give her what she wants down the road doesn’t sit well with her.” That’s totally fair! Bernice deserves to have a baby if she want, and at 37 she really can’t wait much longer.

“TIP wants to make her happy in every way but having another child is something he never gave thought to and really doesn’t want,” said the insider. “But he does care about Bernice and doesn’t want to lose her. She’s really good at convincing him to give her what she wants but a child is something TIP really, really doesn’t want to have or even talk about.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. will give in and have a baby? Let us know!

