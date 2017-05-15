Abby Wambach Marries Christian Mom Blogger Glennon Doyle Melton: ‘Love Wins’

Courtesy of Instagram

Christian mommy blogger Glennon Doyle Melton and retired soccer champ Abby Wambach wed in a stunning ceremony on May 14, proving that love truly does conquer all. The fairy tale story of their nuptials will have you bawling.

“My beloveds – please never give up on love,” Glennon wrote. “Life could surprise the hell out of you. Trust me- you might just wake up one morning and find yourself smackdab in the middle of heaven. I love my wife. LOVE WINS.” Both women went on to post photos from their big day that were simply captioned, “5.14.17,” their new favorite day of the year of course!

The couple, who got engaged in February, have been scrutinized for their relationship, as Glennon only divorced her husband Craig Melton last August and announced her relationship with Abby in November. However, the mother of three says her ex-husband has been fully supportive of her new life with Abby. Glennon is also proud to say she has long been an advocate for same-sex marriage.

