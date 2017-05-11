A$AP Rocky’s Secret GF Tahiry Jose In Tears After Being Dumped For Kendall Jenner

REX/Shutterstock/SplashNews

BUSTED! A friend of Tahiry Jose, the alleged secret girlfriend to A$AP Rocky, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she was brought to tears after being unexpectedly dumped for Kendall Jenner. Here’s the latest on their twisted love triangle!

Girls tell each other EVERYTHING, so good luck digging your way out of this one A$AP Rocky, 25. When HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY caught up with Alise Febus, the 23-year old co-host of Speak Easy Podcast, she revealed that Tahiry Jose was brought to tears by the rapper’s new romance with Kendall Jenner, 21. “I want to make it very clear that I was never a roommate of Tahiry. I met her through a mutual friend and we’ve been friends for about 5 years.” What Alise revealed next is truly shocking!

Apparently the Love & Hip Hop New York reality star “last saw A$AP about 2 or 3 weeks ago, and they’ve been having an off-on relationship for the past 3 years. Their relationship has been very secretive because he wanted to keep it that way. Tahiry told me that he went over to her place and they slept together. It’s been an ongoing friends with benefits thing, nothing ever serious.” Wait a minute, does the mean he’s been cheating on Kendall? The two were clearly together at the Met Gala, which wasn’t a pretty sight for Tahiry.

“She was very emotional the night of the Met Gala. She was surprised because she’d been talking to A$AP a few weeks before and he never mentioned anything about Kendall or going to the event with her. When Tahiry saw A$AP and Kendall together on TV, she broke down and started crying in front of me. But I had to tell her, you guys are not really exclusive.” Alise also confirmed a pretty obvious observation that A$AP always falls for supermodels, so it’s not out of the ordinary that he ran straight to Kendall.

HollywoodLifers, do you feel bad for Tahiry in this situation? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.