Michelle Kwan Files For Divorce From Clay Pell After He Dumps Her

Oh no! Olympic ice skater Michelle Kwan is reportedly seeking divorce from Clay Pell, her husband of four years who she claims filed on his own in the state of California without any sort of warning just a few days prior. Read on for all the shocking details!

Another Hollywood couple has bit the dust. Michelle Kwan, 36, a five-time world figure skating champion, filed papers in Rhode Island seeking divorce from Clay Pell, 35, according to AP News. The Olympic athlete’s decision comes days after being blindsided by her Coast Guard husband of four years. In court, Michelle said that she found out about Clay’s California divorce filing through a TWEET! The couple both listed irreconcilable differences in their papers, according to two separate news outlets.

“It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end,” Clay said in a statement obtained by People. “This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family. I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction. I want to thank friends and family who have given wisdom and support, and I ask for privacy during this challenging time.”

The couple’s split comes as a huge surprise to both fans and family and friends who knew them best. When Clay proposed to his ice queen on a island off the Rhode Island coast in 2012, they couldn’t stop gushing over how perfect they are for each other. “It was a simple decision and it made sense, that’s what’s so exciting to me,” Michelle said at the time to People. “We are working together as a team, like in [pair skating].”

