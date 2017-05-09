Courtesy of the NBA

When it comes to the NBA Playoffs, a clever, catchy slogan is crucial. You don’t want to be the team that isn’t selling post-season merch, do you? From the Cleveland Cavaliers, to the Golden State Warriors, and more, which team has the best slogan? We’ve ranked them all! VOTE HERE!

The 2017 NBA Playoffs have been a post season for the books — Records have been set, tears have been shed and fights have broken out. As of May 9, 2017, we’re down to eight teams, with eight slogans and, there’s only one trophy.

If you’re lucky enough to make the post season, a catchy, witty, and original slogan is a must-have. It is the motto of a team’s post season, the term that define’s their post season-run, and it’s ultimately the few words that will be splashed across thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. And, if the teams are really lucky… their slogan will be so good that people will buy the sh-t out of it!

We’ve ranked the remaining team’s slogans, and YOU can decide which one is the best by voting, above!

1. Cleveland Cavaliers — Slogan: “Defend The Land”

The Cavs get our number one spot, because their slogan actually relates to their situation as a team. LeBron, 32, and the defending champs are trying to keep Larry in Cleveland, and what better slogan to bring fans together, than this?

2. Utah Jazz — Slogan: “Take Note”

[View the shirt, here] — Now, that’s a pun! This is actually so good, it’s funny. The Jazz get our number two spot, because they too [like the Cavs] are using their slogan to represent their name and logo. As you can see [in the gallery above], the Jazz relate their slogan to their “J” which was made to look like an eighth note. Clever, boys!

3. Golden State Warriors — Slogan: “Strength in Numbers”

We have to say, it’s true. The Warriors, which are arguably the most valuable franchise in the league, went simple, but truthful with their slogan choice. “Strength in Numbers” relates to the Dubs, especially with the newfound alliance that is, Steph Curry, 29, and Kevin Durant, 28.

4. Boston Celtics — Slogan: “It’s Not Luck”

Honestly, we’re torn with this one. It’s cool, yet it could be better. With a franchise like the Celtics, you think they’d come up with something a bit more, fun [if that’s the word]. However, this slogan is bossy and we like it. The only other problem? — Boston seems to be highlighting their incredible regular season, as opposed to amping up a whole new crowd pleaser for the post season.

5. Toronto Raptors — Slogan: “We The North”

We’re digging this, Toronto. As the only NBA team in Canada, we get it.

6. Houston Rockets — Slogan: “Run As One”

Not everything that rhymes, works. However, we see where the Rockets are going here. Team work makes the dream work…

7. Washington Wizards — Slogan: “DCFamily”

While we’re in the age of hashtags, an NBA Playoff slogan shouldn’t necessarily sound like one… well at least this one shouldn’t; points for trying to think out of the box, though!

8. San Antonio Spurs — Slogan: “Go Spurs Go”

Ugh, we were rooting for you, San Antonio. But, this slogan gets our last spot on the top eight. While we love a simple and to-the-point logo, this just seems like a bit of a cheer chant.

HollywoodLifers, propose your own slogans for the teams in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.