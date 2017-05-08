Yung Joc Firing Tresure P? He’s Livid She Told His Secret In Tense ‘L&HH’ Teaser

Courtesy of VH1

The tension between Yung Joc and Tresure P reaches a boiling point on the May 8 episode of ‘L&HH: Atlanta,’ since she wasn’t willing to break girl code. In our EXCLUSIVE teaser, Tresure admits she told his baby mama that he’s ‘dating’ Tommie Lee!

Don’t get it twisted! Even though Tresure P works for Yung Joc, 34, as an intern, her loyalty still belongs to her home girl Sina Bina, 30. Shortly after he was bombarded by Karlie Redd, 39, and Sina during his recent comedy show, he sets up a meeting with Tresure to get to the bottom of it. Joc is ready to call her out for telling his baby mama that Tommie Lee was there as his date, in HollywoodLife.com‘s EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the May 8 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. “I’m trying to figure it out,” he begins. “Who opened their mouth? Who knew I was going to be with Tommie? So me doing my process of elimination, it only comes down to a few people.”

Instead of playing coy, Tresure confesses that she told the truth to Sina. “I did talk to Sina and I thought it would mention it to her. Why shouldn’t I? That’s my home girl. You know that,” she explains. Tresure reveals why she stuck to girl code, even though it put her in a weird position. “I know Joc told me to stay out of his business, but Sina is my sis,” she says during her confessional. “I feel like I had no choice but to tell her and Joc should understand that.”

Joc is livid that she spilled the tea and he even blames her for the drama! “If you wouldn’t have ran your mouth, I wouldn’t have none of this sh*t going on,” he says. “Ho*s flipping tables over, crazy fights breaking out – that’s because of you.” Tresure angrily responds, “It’s not my fault that you mess with b*tches that don’t know how to control themselves. Mess with some classy b*tches. All I did was tell Sina was that you were talking to Tommie, because I don’t like that b*tch. On top of that, Sina loves you. That’s your baby mama and you make her feel like you love her, so it’s my duty to tell her that you and Tommie call yourselves whatever you want to call yourselves.”

Tresure delivers the ultimate diss at the end of the conversation, adding, “I thought you was seeing Karlie, but I mean that’s how you do Joc. You get around and talk to anybody.” Joc gives her a look that could kill, before he explains in his confessional, “I gave Tresure the opportunity to intern for me at the station because I felt like she had something to offer, but when all you do is bring drama and problems to the table, it’s time for us to part ways man.” Uh oh!

