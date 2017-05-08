‘L&HH’s Star Divine Slams Safaree Samuels For Cheating & Gives Away His Belongings

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! If you get involved in a bad breakup, get your belongings first! Star Divine gave away all of Safaree Samuels’ stuff that he left at her place before their split to total strangers. We’ve got the details.

Lesson learned. If you break up with someone, get your stuff out of their place ASAP! Love & Hip Hop‘s Star Divine didn’t take too kindly to cheating rumors about her now ex Safaree Samuels, 35, so she gave away ALL OF HIS STUFF!!! “I’m doing what I’m doing for a good cause,” she can be heard on a Snapchat video where people are seen rummaging through the trunk of her car which allegedly contains Safaree’s belongings that were in her possession. Shoes, shirts, you name it. She’s scorned and super pissed off.

“This is what happens when your nasty a** cheats on a good woman!” she can be heard saying while a friend is seen handing out his alleged belongings. Star also says she’s going to get her tattoo devoted to her now ex covered up. She posted a Snapchat warning about what was going down that read “You should’ve removed your things from MY house before you went #PickinsidesPickinsides,” along with the caption #You’reF**ked.” Yikes!

Star is getting revenge on Nicki Minaj’s ex Safaree, yet at the same time she’s going after another one of the “Anaconda” singer’s cast-offs! Meek Mill‘s pal Lil Durk posted a photo of them on his Instagram page with the caption, “Happy birthday to my brudda @meekmill ….. realONE,” and the West Coast Barbie hair extension owner gave it a great big like! Meek turned the big 3-0 on May 6 and he’s single and available. Star definitely seems ready to play if Meek is up for such a strong woman.

HollywoodLifers, what would you do if you had a bad break up? Would you give away all of your ex’s belongings to total strangers?

