2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Photos — Farrah Abraham, ‘Teen Wolf’ & More

Calling all fashionistas — this one’s for YOU! Kicking off the red carpet this afternoon are the amazing cast of ‘Teen Wolf’ and ‘Awkward,’ who all turned heads in show-stopping outfits. See what all your favorite celebrities are wearing, right here!

SOUND THE ALARM! The 2017 Movie & TV Awards red carpet has begun! This is a time where all our readers turn themselves into fashion critics, and we provide the pictures to back it up. Ever year, the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles draws a HUGE crowd that’s a mix of models, singers, and actors. The one thing these Hollywood stars all have in common though is a killer wardrobe and sense of style.

The first to show up were the amazing cast of Teen Wolf, Awkward, and Kat Graham. Out of all the red carpet looks, Farrah Abraham‘s bright pink Esmeralda-meets-belly dancer dress caught our eyes first. Unfortunately, less than an hour into it, the red carpet was cancelled due to extreme rain and hail in LA. But don’t worry — there are plenty of more pictures in our gallery!

Go behind the scenes at the #MTVAwards festival, red carpet & more right now! Watch MTV at 8/7c to see the show! https://t.co/1Qrkq1bzpA — MTV (@MTV) May 7, 2017

Truth be told, we can ALWAYS expect head-turning red carpet fashion at an event like this. Last year alone was enough to make us reevaluate our closet and beg for an all expenses paid shopping spree from our parents. Our favorite looks from 2016 include Gigi Hadid‘s pinstripe pantsuit that she paired with grungy BANGS for the first time. Then there’s Kendall Jenner, who literally needed an army to tie her high heel strings that went all the way past her knee. Aren’t we all a slave for fashion sometimes?

HollywoodLifers, what’s YOUR favorite red carpet look from the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

