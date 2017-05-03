Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: The Explosive Fight That Ended Their Marriage Revealed

Courtesy of US Weekly, REX/Shutterstock

After a turbulent flight on Sept. 14, 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. Since they boarded that private plane, no one knew what had happened — until now! A new report claims that ‘alcohol, screaming and cussing’ were all involved in the final fight that was the last straw for Angie.

On Sept. 14, 2016, Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 41, boarded a private plane with their six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. Little did the family know, that would be the last time they would fly together before Brad and Angie divorced.

Here’s what happened: On the now infamous flight Brad was reportedly “drinking heavily, which wasn’t exactly unusual for him,” according to Us Weekly, May 3. He even admitted in a recent interview that he was “boozing too much” before his split. About an hour before they touched down to refuel in Minnesota [they were headed to LA], Angie reportedly told Brad to “stop boozing and sober up.” Brad allegedly wasn’t having it.

When Brad allegedly refused to stop drinking, he and Angie’s fight escalated. That’s when their eldest son, Maddox reportedly got involved and things “got physical.”

It reportedly got so heated on the airplane, that Angie devised a plan [with the kids] to attempt to separate from Brad. When their plane came in for landing, she allegedly arranged to have separate cars take her and the kids to a hotel. In the midst of that, she also reportedly tried to come to terms with Brad. But, the two allegedly fought over who would take the kids once they landed. To avoid a “media circus,” Angie reportedly refrained from calling the police. And, Brad reportedly exited the flight when they landed and “wandered the tarmac, screaming and cursing to blow off steam.” Wow.

Once they headed back on the plane to go home to LA, that’s when another fight reportedly eroded. It was allegedly over Angie’s suggestion that Brad should have stayed at the hotel, while she flew to LA with the children, separately. Brad reportedly refused her offer. Uh-oh.

Brad and Angie’s fight allegedly delayed their takeoff to LA, and continued on the flight home. Once again, she reportedly arranged for separate cars to take her and the kids home, without Brad. When her plan worked out, that’s when someone on the private plane allegedly reported the incident to police. The mag’s source reportedly guessed that it was one of the plane’s pilots. That’s when the FBI showed up at the family’s home at 7 AM the next morning, as reported by the mag.

And, as you may know, Brad was eventually cleared by both the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services of child abuse allegations. After Brad and Angie’s divorce and custody battle publicly played out in the news, the pair had their court docs sealed. Now, the two are dealing with their family issues privately.

