Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Romance Getting ‘Intimate’ — Expert Says

REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky have long been rumored to be a couple, and they DEFINITELY weren’t trying to disprove that theory when they got very intimate at the Met Gala on May 2. An expert tells HollywoodLife.com what their body language means!

Kendall Jenner‘s look at the 2017 Met Gala on May 1 was absolutely stunning, but the thing that really got fans talking about the 21-year-old supermodel was the way she was cozying up to rumored beau A$AP Rocky, 28, all night! Body language expert Patti Wood told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the way the alleged couple was acting at the ball means they are definitely in the middle of a hot romance.

“I like the candid photo of them on the red carpet where he has his hand slightly touching her rear end and he is brushing up next to her, which says ‘She’s mine,'” Patti said. “They are both leaning into each other with big, authentic smiles. Their heads are tilted together and they have matching smiles. They are having an intimate moment here with each other, which suggests that they have had other intimate moments together.”

“I also like them in Kylie Jenner‘s selfie photo that was taken in the bathroom,” Patti said. “I like how they have their faces close to each other. He has a huge smile on his face, which shows connection and happiness. Kendall looks happy and sultry. Overall, the photos of them together indicate they are having sex.”

Oh la la! We absolutely love the idea of Kendall and the rapper as a serious couple and hope to see more of their PDA soon! So cute!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall and A$AP’s body language at the Met Gala? Are they really hooking up? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.