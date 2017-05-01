Splash News/Courtesy of Instagram

Hot new couple alert? Nikki Mudarris and rapper Belly sparked romance rumors on April 30, after a wild night together at Bootsy Bellows in LA. Could the ‘L&HH: Hollywood’ star be off the market after her alleged hook-up with Joseline Hernandez?

Has she snagged herself a baller, shot caller? Nikki Mudarris, 26, was dressed to the nines during her late-night rendezvous with Belly (real name Ahmad Balshe) at Bootsy Bellows on April 30, causing fans to believe that she’s getting cozy with the 33-year-old rapper. The pair was seen leaving the celebrity hot-spot separately, but they sparked romance rumors after getting in the same car at the valet, according to MediaTakeOut. Belly is recognized for being a singer-songwriter, recording artist and for writing major hit songs, including Beyonce‘s single “6 Inch.”

In the new teaser clip for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, a barely dressed Nikki is seen rubbing oil all over Joseline Hernandez‘s, 30, pregnant belly! The hit VH1 show was filmed a while ago, however their sizzling PDA will air on May 1 for the Puerto Rican Princess’s Special Delivery episode. As Joseline says, “Nikki reached out to me,” and while showing them getting closer, she adds, “the same way you get the baby, is the same way you get the baby out.” Fans could barely wrap their heads around this shocking hook-up, since Joseline was carrying Stevie J‘s, 45, child.

“Nikki is coming into town tonight and she definitely wants to have pregnant sex, but I’m really not feeling it because, you know, I’ve got this big stomach, but we all know my baby’ll freak,” Joseline, who is very pregnant at the time, explains to her gym trainer Jason Lobdell in the teaser for the highly anticipated episode. “So I guess we need to speak to her and see where her mind is at.”

Nikki was last romantically linked to her fellow Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood co-stars Safaree Samuels, 35, and Rosa Acosta, 33, but those ships have clearly sailed. Even though Nikki has faced her fair share of nay-sayers, the blonde bombshell is known for clapping back and reminding every one that she’s a boss babe with a college degree from USC. She still hasn’t confirmed a romance with rapper Belly, but she could potentially be back off the market!

