REX/Shutterstock

New couple alert?! Although Jesse Williams is in the midst of a reported divorce, he’s allegedly dating Minka Kelly! The two have reportedly been seeing each other while their friends have kept the romance a secret! Get the crazy scoop!

Jesse Williams, 35, and Minka Kelly, 36, are “definitely seeing each other,” according to the NY Post, May 1. “They started seeing each other last year… He and Minka are in lust.” WOW! The newspaper even reported that “people” knew about his relationship with Minka, but kept quiet because he was “still married.” WOW!

Although both Minka and Jesse starred in the 2013 film, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, they officially met in Jan. 2017, as reported by the Post. “They were both in the film [Lee Daniels’ The Butler], but never shot at the same time… they never crossed paths,” the source said.

However, a source close to Jesse has allegedly been adamant that he and Minka just met in Jan. 2017, while they worked together in France. Minka even posted this photo [below] of she and Jesse, where they endured a 15-hour work day together on Jan. 28, 2017.

Last meal en Paree post 15hr workday! Time for silly. 🍷 A post shared by Minka Kelly (@minkakelly) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:10am PST

As for Jesse’s estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee? — She’s reportedly doing just fine amidst the rumors that Jesse and Minka are an item. “She’s not at home crying,” the source said, adding that she’s busy with her career and spending time with friends and family in LA.

Speaking of friends, some of Jesse’s have reportedly accused him of swapping out his family for fame ever since he and Aryn decided to call it quits [April 2017]. “He’s going to wake up and be like, ‘What did I do?’ He has two children This isn’t Hollywood, where you can say ‘cut.'”

Jesse and his wife of five fives years [partner of 13 years], Aryn reportedly filed for divorce in mid-April 2017. However, he had allegedly been separated from Aryn “since at least January,” according to the paper. The split was reportedly amicable between the Grey’s Anatomy star and the artist. Jesse and Aryn have two children together — a son, Maceo, 1, and a daughter, Sadie, 3.

Minka is the ex-girlfriend of Derek Jeter, 42. The two dated from 2008-2011. After their split, Minka was linked to Wilmer Valderrama, 37, in Sept. 2016. The pair rekindled their relationship after his breakup from Demi Lovato, 24, in summer 2016 [Minka and Wilmer briefly dated in 2012]. Her most recent fling was with actor, Josh Radnor, 42. However, the two reportedly called it quits in March 2017, after just a few months of dating.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jesse and Minka make a cute couple?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.