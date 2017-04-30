Travis Scott Thinks Kylie Jenner Is Sexiest Girl Out There — Loves Kissing & Spoiling Her

Courtesy of NBA

There’s no ‘Antidote’ for this Kylie Jenner fever! Travis Scott thinks she’s literally the ‘sexiest girl’ in the world, and loves nothing more than kissing and spoiling her from dusk till dawn. HollywoodLife.com has all EXCLUSIVE romantic details!

Aren’t the early stages of a new relationship always the best? The nonstop kissing, cuddling, and talking to each other every minute of every day. This isn’t just a fairytale, it’s real life for Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott, 25. “They’re really sweet together and you can see they really dig each other,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They literally can’t keep their hands off each other when they are together — they’re always kissing and holding hands.” Ugh, so jealous!

The new couple certainly aren’t shy about flaunting their passion, either. From music festival to basketball games, Kylie and the rapper can’t stop piling on the PDA. And now that it’s Travis’ 25th birthday, you just know the reality star has something seductively special planned. Kicking off his birthday celebration, the lovebirds jetted out of LA to Boston for one of his concerts at Bentley University. Kylie had her arms wrapped around Travis’ chest as they made their way inside for the show, and she couldn’t have looked more protected and safe.

“She thinks he’s so hot and he thinks she’s the sexiest girl out there,” the source continues. Sounds like a match made in heaven! “He’s trying to play it cool, but it’s obvious that he’s really into her and he really spoils her, which she loves, obviously.” Now that Travis is dating one of the most famous women in the world, their relationship is getting a lot of attention — some from haters, some from admirers. There are people out there, like Rihanna (the hip hop star’s ex), who think their romance is “toxic.” Yikes!

