Myles Garrett: 5 Things To Know About The No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Out Of Texas A&M

REX/Shutterstock

Welcome to the NFL Draft! You may want to brush up on your Myles Garrett info, because this Texas A&M native is about become a star! Here’s 5 key things to know about the top NFL prospect!

Myles Garrett‘s life is about to change forever! The 21-year-old, star athlete will be the first player selected when the NFL Draft begins on April 27 in Philadelphia. Get to know him, below!

1. Garrett is a Texas native, who made a splash in his hometown of Arlington.

He was a letterman in football, basketball and track at Martin High School. In football, Garrett was labeled a 5-star recruit, and eventually committed to Texas A&M University in 2013. He arrived at A&M as the no. 2 overall prospect in the nation, and he was a star defensive end for the team. As a freshman, he actually broke multiple Aggies’ sack records in less than 10 games.

The 6’5″, 261 pound player has a reputation of being ferocious on the field. His sacks have been said to be earth-shattering, and he’s a fearless pass rusher.

2. Garrett was a star at the NFL Combine, ahead of the draft.

He dominated the combine when he ran a 4.64 40-yard dash on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium. His numbers tied him for the fifth fastest time in combine history for a defensive lineman of his size.

3. Garrett is expected to be picked by the Cleveland Browns during the NFL Draft.

If all goes as planned, the Browns will have a player who will “change their team,” according to Garrett’s position coach at A&M, Terry Price. “He’s the best player in the draft… He’s that kind of guy,” Price told Cleveland.com. “And he can be the face of your franchise, so I don’t think there’s any question that he should be the No. 1 overall pick.”

4. Although the hype around Garrett is strong, the doubtful whispers are quite loud…

While Garrett performed miraculously at the NFL Combine, among other events, there’s a lot of chatter that he’s not as great as people have said. One person in particular? — Hall of Fame defensive lineman, Warren Sapp, 44. “I don’t see it from this kid,” Sapp said on April 19 about Garrett being named the no. 1 draft pick. “I see the splash plays; everybody gets those. Where’s the game he took over? Where? Any defensive lineman who’s the No. 1 pick, you turn up and you say, ‘There it is!’ This kid, no, I don’t. I’m a pretty plain and frank guy, and I watch the tape and he disappears. I watch the tape, and he absolutely disappears.” Yikes. Many have even argued that Garrett’s injury history and lack of play time [due to injury] has left him as a shaky pick for the no. 1 spot. An ankle injury sidelined him for part of the 2016 season at A&M.

Garrett also caused quite a bit of controversy [in Feb. 2017] when a video emerged online from Dec. 2016, where he jokingly asked for the Dallas Cowboys to trade up for the top pick in the draft. He did damage control on March 4 when he apologized to the Browns for his comments that were intended to be a joke.

5. Garrett comes from a family of athletes.

His brother, Sean Williams [Boston College], was selected as the no. 17 pick in the first round of the 2007 NBA draft. He played in the league from 2007-2012. His older sister, Brea Garrett, is currently a senior at Texas A&M, where she is the reigning NCAA champion in track & field [weight throw].

HollywoodLifers, where you think Garrett will go?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.