Kodak Black Facing Prison Time For Making It Rain In Strip Clubs While On House Arrest

Uh oh! Rapper Kodak Black’s unauthorized visits to a strip club could land him in prison for up to eight years! We’ve got the details on a judge threw the book at him Apr. 26 after he blatantly violated his probation.

Some people just can’t stay out of trouble! Kodak Black was put under house arrest in the summer of 2016, but he became too restless by heading out to party in strip clubs without approval from his probation officer. The 19-year-old’s slap in the face to the justice system landed him in jail in Feb. 2017 where he’d been awaiting trial and now a Florida judge has found him guilty on five of six counts of violating his house arrest on Apr. 26. He’s going to keep cooling his heels behind bars until his sentencing hearing on May 4, where prosecutors are seeking a full eight years in prison for the troubled star!

The rapper – who’s real name is Dieuson Octave — was found to have failed to complete a court-mandated anger management program, as well as hitting up Miami strip joint Club Lexx and attending a boxing match in Ohio. Those are big no-no’s unless approved by his probation officer. His trips to Club Lexx are what eventually got him busted, as he was accused of assaulting a bartender there in Feb. 2017 ! Oh man, he must really love the strippers there to risk going back to jail.

Kodak caught such a lucky break in Aug. 2016, when he was facing a slew a serious charges including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, marijuana possession, armed robbery and false imprisonment. Executives from Atlantic Records even testified on his behalf, saying he had a “bright future as an artist.” He ended up entering a plea of no contest and got off super easy with no jail time. He was sentenced to just a year of house arrest and five years probation. The “Tunnel Vision” rapper was allowed to leave hope for work purposes if it was cleared through his corrections officer, but was arrested in Feb. for violating the terms.

Kodak’s first major label debut album Painting Pictures on dropped on Mar. 31 while he was still behind bars, and it sold 71,000 copies first week, which is darn impressive. The lead single “Tunnel Vision” has been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart ever since it came out. So enjoy this music now because if prosecutors get their way, he could be going to prison for eight years and won’t be recording for a very long time!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kodak was reckeless to so openly violate his probation? Do you think he’ll end up in prison as a result?

