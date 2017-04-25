Chris Soules’ Rap Sheet: ‘Bachelor’ Star Has Shocking Past Alcohol-Related Arrests

Buchanan County Sheriff's Department

Uh oh! Chris Soules is in huge trouble after allegedly rear-ending a tractor, killing its 66-year-old driver, and fleeing the scene. It turns out the former ‘Bachelor’ star has a long rap sheet that includes several alcohol-related offenses. We’ve got the shocking details.

“Prince Farming” Chris Soules’ criminal record in his home state of Iowa could come back to haunt him following his latest brush with the law. The 35-year-old was arrested hours after he allegedly crashed his pickup truck into a tractor Apr. 24, killing the driver then allegedly fleeing back to his house. Authorities are investigating whether or not alcohol played a part in the horrific tragedy, and it turns out Chris has a rap sheet when it comes to booze-related arrests.

HollywoodLife.com has reviewed Iowa court records that show the hunky farmer was convicted on a DUI charge — which Iowa calls Operating While Intoxicated — back in 2006, was fined $500, given a 58-day suspended jail sentence and served a year of probation. Four years prior to that in 2001, he was charged twice on separate occasions for being a minor in possession of alcohol, and in one of those occasions he was driving with an open container of booze.

He’s got a lengthy arrest record behind the wheel of a vehicle too! Between 2000-20012 he racked up a whopping SEVEN speeding tickets. Those Iowa farm roads must have seemed like his own personal freeway. The Bachelor season 19 star was also arrested for leaving the scene of an accident after running stop sign in 2002, but was later able to prove that his rig had defective brakes.

This time the reality star is in his biggest trouble to date, as he’s been charged with leaving scene of an accident where a death occurred, which is a felony. He’s being accused of slamming into a tractor driven by 66-year-old family acquaintance Kenneth Mosher, sending it into a ditch and fleeing the scene. The grandfather was later taken to a local hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Investigators say the accident occurred around 8:20pm local time, but Chris wasn’t arrested until 1am at his house 15 miles away in Arlington, allegedly leaving his truck behind at the crash site. Since he has a past DUI, authorities with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department are looking into whether or not he might have been intoxicated when the accident happened and if they determine he was, Chris could be facing more serious jail time then he already is.

Iowa Defense Attorney Nick Sarcone tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the class D felony he’s being charged with comes with up to a five year prison term but that, “I heard he went to the hospital and if they pulled blood which reveals any illegal substances or alcohol, then Chris may be facing a Class B felony which can carry up to a 25 year prison sentence.”

