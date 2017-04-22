Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands & ‘Make Out’ At Coachella — Getting Serious?

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are Coachella official! Caught in their FIRST PDA moment, the new couple sweetly held hands as they made their way through the music festival at sundown on Weekend 2. Dying the see the proof? We’ve got the pic right here!

The rumors are TRUE! After weeks of speculation and curiosity, Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott, 24, finally confirmed their romance by holding hands at Coachella on April 21. One lucky fan who was walking behind them captured the romantic moment on Instagram. Some partygoers said they were making out! Does this mean they’re getting serious? Is she completely over Tyga? WE HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS. One thing we know for sure is that Coachella has been a rollercoaster ride for the reality star, who awkwardly bumped into her ex-boyfriend while partying with Travis.

My heart broke yesterday when I saw Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott making out in front of me. How you gunna do me like that Travis 😩 — Cassidy (@kassiwi) April 22, 2017

Saw Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner making out during Dillon Francis set 😂 — JVMES (@JaySos14) April 22, 2017

Nevertheless, the spark between Kylie and the “Antidote” rapper has been continuously growing ever seen the PrettyLittleThings.com party earlier this month. Eyewitnesses at the bash claimed the makeup maven was “sitting on his lap” and acting “flirty” all night long. Oh, and it’s believed they left together as well! Ever since that night, Travis has been obsessed with the idea of dating Kylie — and she was totally willing to give him a chance. “Travis would 100% have a chance to get her if he put in the time,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, noting that single Kylie might be hard to tame.

Clearly Travis is doing something right, since he seems to be the ONLY guy she’s seeing right now. When the Kyliner designer first broke up with Tyga, she was loving single life! Dancing until dawn with her besties, flirting up a storm with actors and models, and having no one to answer to. Maybe, just maybe, the two weekends of Coachella showed Kylie what an amazing boyfriend Travis could be!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Travis are already getting serious?

