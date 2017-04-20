Shayanna Jenkins: The Sacrifice Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Made To Stay By His Side

REX/Shutterstock

Sometimes standing by your man isn’t always the best thing to do. For Aaron Hernandez’ fiancée Shayanna Jenkins, it cost her the love and support of her own family. We’ve got the sad details.

Shayanna Jenkins was so loyal to fiance Aaron Hernandez, and it ended up leaving her estranged from her own loved ones. The 27-year-old was the convicted killer’s high school girlfriend and the mother of his only child, and now that he has committed suicide in his prison cell Apr. 19, she’s been left with nothing.

He was once worth millions as a valued tight end with the New England Patriots and all of the money he earned is gone now, with most of it spent on legal fees. Meanwhile the mansion they once shared outside Boston is sitting on the market for $1.5 million. She now lives in a townhouse in her native Rhode Island with the couple’s four-year-old daughter Avielle.

She threw away her relationship with her younger sister Shaneah after Aaron was accused and later convicted of murdering her boyfriend, Odin Lloyd in 2013. Not only did she turn on her sister, prosecutors nearly accused her of perjury during his trial for testimony on his behalf that wasn’t believable. Shayanna attended just one day of her sister’s testimony against Aaron and the sisters avoided eye contact. While Shaneah once lived with the couple, after Aaron murdered her boyfriend the two became estranged.

As Aaron made millions in the NFL, women were throwing themselves at him and he wasn’t able to keep it in his pants. He cheated on Shayanna and she just accepted it. During testimony his recent double murder trial, she revealed, “I made a decision that if I was going to move back in with Aaron, I was going to have to kind of compromise on his behavior and that included infidelity and everything that came along with it,” she said of his cheating. Oh man, no woman should ever devote themselves to a man who refuses to be faithful!

Aaron was already sentenced to life in prison without parole when he went on trial in a separate double murder case in which he recently acquitted. Shayanna showed up in court with their daughter to provide love and support for her fiancee. Now little Avielle will grow up without a father, and even if he would have been behind bars, at least she still could have got to know him as she aged. After Aaron took his own life, all of the sacrifices that Shayanna made for him add up to nothing!

