Kris Jenner: Furious Caitlyn Revealed She Was ‘Uncomfortable’ With Their Sex Life

Courtesy of E

Caitlyn Jenner is getting a whole lot of heat over the details she’s sharing about her personal life and gender reassignment surgery in her new book. Maddest of all is her ex-wife Kris Jenner, who can’t believe Caitlyn revealed she was uncomfortable having sex with her!

Caitlyn Jenner‘s upcoming memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, is already causing bad blood among the Kardashian-Jenner clan — and it hasn’t even been published yet! Though the book will not be out until April 25, Cait, 67, apparently gave an advanced copy to her ex-wife Kris Jenner, 61, who was not at all thrilled with what her ex had to say about her.

In a new clip released by E! from the April 23 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris opens up to her daughters Kim Kardashian, 36, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, about how furious she felt after reading the manuscript. “I’ve never been so angry, I just can’t sit back anymore. I’m done,” Kris says after explaining that Caitlyn said very hurtful things about her.

“‘My attitude is no different than it was in high school: I’m just not entirely comfortable with it,'” Caitlyn wrote of having sex with Kris, in an excerpt obtained by People magazine. No wonder Kris’ feelings are hurt!

In another scene from the upcoming episode Kris — who was married to Caitlyn for 24 years — confronts the transgender star about the book. “Don’t even go down this road because I’m not talking about it,” Caitlyn coldly tells Kris.

But Kris isn’t the only one having a hard time coming to grips with what Caitlyn is revealing in her memoirs, as Caitlyn’s daughters Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, are reportedly “humiliated” that their dad went into graphic detail about having her penis removed.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kris has a right to be upset about what Caitlyn has written about her? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.