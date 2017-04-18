Tammy Rivera: ‘LHH’ Fans Send Love After She Loses Her Grandmother — Sweet Messages

Courtesy of Instagram

This is so sad. Tammy Rivera’s grandmother has passed away. The ‘Love & Hop Hop Atlanta’ star revealed the devastating news on April 18, and now, her fans are rallying around her. Check out their loving messages to the reality star, and see her sweet tribute to her ‘Mamalina.’

Tammy Rivera, 32, and her family are going through a difficult time after her grandmother died. “Just got news that my grama has left this world…. I love you mamalina,” Tammy wrote on Instagram in the early hours of the morning, April 18. The Atlanta native didn’t reveal when or how her grandmother passed.

But, one thing we do know, is that Tammy has some of the best fans. Her dedicated followers filled the comments section on her emotional post with messages of support.

“Sorry for your lost, but remember she lives on in you,” an user by the name of “kingsbluetherapy24” wrote. Another Instagram fan wrote these uplifting words to Tammy that read: “Wow I’m so sorry for your lost I know the feeling and that hurts especially when your close my condolences goes out to u and your family Tammy I pray for strength and prosperity hope everything gets better just keep the faith.”

There were over 5,000 sweet comments that poured in after Tammy revealed the sad news. Fans even shared some of their own personal stories. They explained how they were able to relate to Tammy because they too had recently suffered upsetting losses.

This is especially a tough time for Tammy since her marriage to Waka Flocka has been on the rocks, as seen on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. However, on the latest episode of season 5 [April 17], Waka was determined to repair his marriage to Tammy. His mother, Debra Antney, even gave him some tough love, and told the rapper that he was going to have to change in order to dedicate himself to his wife. Waka was adamant that he wanted to win back his family. We have faith in these two!

Not to mention, Tammy almost came to blows with Jessica Dime at Tommie Lee’s wine event. Tammy attempted to change the subject when things got heated with Lovely Mimi. But, that didn’t end too well. You can get the full recap, right here!

Our thoughts are with Tammy and her family during this difficult time. HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts for Tammy in the comments below.

