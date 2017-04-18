LuAnn de Lesseps’ Daughter, 22, Arrested For DUI In The Hamptons: Allegedly Blew .15

Courtesy of Instagram

Victoria de Lesseps, the daughter of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ star LuAnn de Lesseps was arrested on April 7, while driving under the influence. Victoria was in Sag Harbor, New York when she was pulled over, where she allegedly failed a breathalyzer test. Get the details.

Victoria de Lesseps, 22, is in some legal trouble, according to PEOPLE, which confirmed that the young star was arrested for driving under the influence on April 7. The designer/artist allegedly blew a .15, according to The East Hampton Star. The legal limit is .08 percent.

Victoria’s 2003 Land Rover was pulled over on Main Street in Sag Harbor, NY, after midnight on April 7. Police told the site that she was driving without headlights. The daughter of RHONY‘s LuAnn de Lesseps, 51, was released on the next morning without bail. LuAnn has a home in Sag Harbor.

“I look forward to defending her vigorously in court,” de Lesseps’ attorney, Edward Burke Jr., told Page Six, April 17. Victoria is reportedly set to appear in court on May 5.

Victoria reportedly resides in Brooklyn, where she is a designer and an artist, according to her Instagram page. Her art was featured in Art Basel in 2014, and her pieces are even featured on her mother’s website. And, you may have recognized Victoria from Nick Jonas‘ music video for “Chains”. She was featured in the video after she paid her friend, Peter Tunny [the director] a visit in Miami.

Victoria and LuAnn have yet to address the 22-year-old’s reported impending legal issues. The Countess and her family may be under the microscope at the moment due to season eight of The Real Housewives of New York, which is currently airing on Bravo.

