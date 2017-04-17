Christian Combs: 5 Things To Know About Diddy’s Son Who Had Dance Off With Rihanna

Courtesy of Instagram

Work it! Christian Combs is on everyone’s radar thanks to his hot moves during a dance off with Rihanna at Coachella. We’ve got five things to know about P. Diddy’s son who is trying to follow in his father’s footsteps.

So thanks to an Instagram video that went viral, we got to see 19-year-old Christian Combs throw down with Rihanna, 29, in the mother of all dance offs at Coachella Apr. 16 Let’s get to know the up and coming rapper a little better!

1. Christian is one of P. Diddy’s six children.

The 19-year-old is a product of the rapper’s 1994-2007 on again, off again relationship with Kim Porter. 45. The couple had two other children together, Christian’s 10-year-old twin sisters D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

2. Christian had the mother of all Sweet 16 birthday parties.

His dad has serious connections, so the teen had the likes of Kendrick Lamar, French Montana, and Meek Mill perform at his birthday party when he turned 16. The star-studded event was attended by a ton of celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

3. Christian is an aspiring rapper who goes by the name of King Combs.

He just dropped his music video for the song “Paid in Full” on Apr. 16, the same day he got into his massive dance off with Rihanna. He signed to his dad’s Bad Boy records label back in 2016.

Paid in full music video out now!!!! Link in my bio !!! #CYN 🔥🔥🌊 A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

4. Christian is dating his high school sweetheart, Instragram model Breah Hicks.

The cute couple met at a football game through friends, and they first started dating when Christian was 15 and Breah was 14. They’ve been prom dates three times, with the most recent trip happening two weekends prior to Coachella. She’s now an 18-years-old sexy Instagram model and the pair is still madly in love.

Prom2k17 w/ babygirl 🔥 A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

5. Of all of Diddy’s kids, Christian is the heir apparent to his dad’s music legacy.

Not only does he look exactly like his famous father, he has the most interest in becoming a rap star. Who knows, maybe next year King Combs will have a billing in the Coachella lineup?

HollywoodLifers, were you impressed by Christian’s dance moves with Rihanna? Do you think he’s going to become a big star like his dad?

