White House Easter Egg Roll Live Stream: Watch The Colorful Tradition Here

It’s egg-rollin’ time! Once again hundreds of kids will take to the White House lawn on April 17 to enjoy the annual tradition of the White House Easter Egg Roll. Can’t get to D.C.? Catch all of the action from the comfort of your own home by watching the live stream, here!

Easter has rolled around once again, and now it’s time to roll some eggs at the White House Easter Egg Roll! The yearly tradition is taking place on April 17, when hundreds of kids gather colorful eggs and have a blast! You can tune in to the live stream here, where the hunt will start in waves from 7:30 am to 6:45 pm EST.

There’s so much more going on than egg rolling, though! According to the event website, there will also be a “Bunny Hop Stage, Reading Nook, military bands, costumed characters, and more than a dozen other activities.” So egg-citing!

There will be gold eggs at Monday's WH #EasterEggRoll. Here's what the president of the company making them told me: https://t.co/H5iKy9mpCW pic.twitter.com/rSekvBlpwY — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) April 14, 2017

On top of that there will be musical performances going on throughout the day on the South Lawn, including The Martin Family Circus featuring 2 parents and their four kids singing “music that makes you smile,” plus pop-rock boy band Bro4.

This year’s Easter Egg Roll will be special because it features more golden eggs than ever! The president of Wells Wood Turning & Finishing, who makes the wooden eggs for the event, shocked citizens when he tweeted at Donald Trump saying that the deadline to order eggs was approaching. That would have been a disaster! Luckily, the eggs were all finished and painted in time to create plenty of family fun on the White House lawn the day after Easter Sunday.

