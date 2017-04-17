Sam Hunt’s New Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Shows Off Ring As They Jet Off On Honeymoon

Courtesy of Instagram

Ah, to be in love! Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler were spotted at their airport on April 17, jetting off to their exotic honeymoon destination! Shortly after tying the knot, the blushing bride proudly sported her new diamond-sparkler.

Sam Hunt, 32, and his new wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, appeared to be in good spirits while arriving at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport on April 17, preparing to head out for their honeymoon. The two were strolling around with giant suitcases and backpacks, dressed casually for their long flight ahead. It was hard to see Hannah’s wedding ring since she was carrying a bag, but she’s been wearing the new bling since tying the knot! The country singer married his bride in front of their friends and family in Cedartown, Georgia on April 15. SEE THE NEW PICS.

A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Apr 3, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

They exchanged their vows during an intimate ceremony, where only about 150 of their friends and family attended. Hannah was truly a vision on that special day, wearing a floor-length white gown with chic pearl earrings. She also carried white flowers as she walked down the aisle, with her hair braided to the side. The pair confirmed they were engaged in Jan., so the wedding was faster than most anticipated, but it’s clear these two are ready to spend their lives together!

Sam and Hannah Lee were actually a couple of years ago, but split when he became a huge country star. However, at some point in 2016 they got back together, and things got serious again pretty quickly. He’s obviously crazy about her, since he even serenaded her at the ACM Awards on April 2. During his performance of “Body Like A Back Road,” he sat next to his then-fiancee in the crowd and wrapped his arm around her shoulder while singing the oh-so-romantic lyrics.

Hannah was the inspiration behind Sam’s debut album, Montevallo, which was named after her hometown. Sam kicked off the New Year by releasing a heartfelt new song about regrets called, “Drinkin’ Too Much,” where he even called her by name and publicly apologized for his mistakes. “I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo and I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media,” he sings. Things clearly worked out for the best!

HollywoodLifers, where do you think Hannah and Sam are traveling to? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.