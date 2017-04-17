‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap: Tammy Rivera & Jessica Dime Nearly Come To Blows At Tommie’s Event

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh no, she didn’t! A fight erupts and tears are shed during the intense episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ on April 17. Tammy Rivera and Jessica Dime nearly come to blows, and Rasheeda decides to enjoy a night out amid Kirk Frost’s cheating scandal!

There was no shortage of drama on this week’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, suitably titled “Grapes of Wrath.” To start, Sierra Gates fires her husband’s mistress Moriah Lee and kicks him out of the house. Karlie Redd shows up at the Glam shop and a visibly upset Sierra spills all the tea about her altercation with Moriah and Shooter Gates. Sierra says “I’m devastated. I had her around me every day and I looked at her like a little sister. How can I forgive either of them for what they did to me?” Karlie asks “Are you going to get a divorce?” She says, “I don’t know.”

Tommie Lee wants to make her own wine, but her business venture has her loved ones scratching their heads. Karen “KK” King comes down to support her son’s ex girlfriend, but lets her know that she needs to stay sober to be successful. As addressed, “don’t get high on your own supply.” Tommie broke down into tears while explaining why she wanted to grow as a woman, entrepreneur and more, but KK made sure to lead her straight with some good advice. Scrapp Deleon‘s mother also suggested that she work on her broken relationship with her mom.

Yung Joc hits the stage at Sutra Lounge for a performance, and Jessica Dime and Tommie show up for support. After his set is done, he sits down with the ladies, and his boo for the minute Karlie is noticeably absent. Jessica calls him out, since Tresure Price, also provoked him to tell the truth to his off-again, on-again lady. The rapper is messing around with Karlie and “hanging out” with Tommie, which is a recipe for disaster. As Tresure said, “I think I need to tell Sina Bina about Karlie and Tommie because she is my girl.” He’s going to have to come clean soon!

Later, Sierra confronts Moriah after coming to terms with the reality that she’s been hooking up with her husband of six years. Tension is flying between the two especially when Moriah has no shame about her past indiscretions. Sierra wants to get the true story after being so blindsided, having even waited a couple of days to face her former employee. After asking if she respects the sanctity of marriage, Moriah blames Shooter for coming on to her, claiming he groped her on the way home from a party. Sierra gets heated after Moriah calls her a “joke,” swinging her purse across the table as they call each other every name in the book! Their feud is far from over.

Waka Flocka plots to fix his marriage with Tammy Rivera, claiming that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get his family back. He even meets up with his mom Debra Antney, who gives him the tough love he needs, telling the rapper that he’s going to have to change his ways and dedicate himself to his wife. Meanwhile, their daughter Charlie is utterly heartbroken about their split, begging Tammy to give him another chance while also pushing her to go on a date with him. Waka reveals that it’s “hard to apologize to a woman, but [he] has to come correct.”

After a long wait and bitter fallout with Joseline Hernandez, the DNA test results arrive and Stevie J is eager to know the truth. While looking distraught, she reveals, “If Stevie pulled a fast one on me, and leaves something on that envelope other than him being the baby father, I don’t think anybody’s going to believe me. I know Stevie is the only person I laid with.” She then reads the magical number, a 99.9 percent probability that he is indeed the father of her daughter!

Tammy tried to change the subject like #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/SuxWPCCHqU — Notorious DIRI 🇭🇹 (@Mahottie) April 18, 2017

Lil Scrappy, Yung Joc, Mimi Faust, and more show up for Tommie’s highly anticipated wine event, including Rasheeda Buckner-Frost. Despite all the baby mama drama with her husband Kirk Frost, she decides to hit the town. Unfortunately, things get heated when Lovely Mimi talks about Joseline and Jessica defends the Puerto Rican Princess, claiming she’s a changed woman. As Tammy tries to switch the subject quickly, Jessica gets annoyed and the cool vibe quickly takes a dark turn. The ladies nearly come to blows and Tommie, who also hates Joseline, kicks Jessica out! As if that wasn’t enough to process, Tommie’s mother walks in and the tension escalates.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about tonight’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.