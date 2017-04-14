Froy Gutierrez Spills On His Exciting ‘Teen Wolf’ Role, His New Movie & More

Courtesy of Instagram

Froy Gutierrez is joining the ‘Teen Wolf’ pack in season 6B, and HollywoodLife.com chatted EXCLUSIVELY with the 18-year-old actor about his mysterious character and the ‘gritty’ final episodes. Plus, he dishes on his new movie with Bailee Madison and more!

What can you say about your character on Teen Wolf?

I’m very much looking forward to being on Teen Wolf. This has been such a great experience just to get to know them. My character specifically is a bit of an unexpected thing that you would have on Teen Wolf. I’m really looking forward to how Nolan, the name of my character, kind of messes in with the rest of the cast and the overall story as a whole. I think the audience is going to be in for quite a little surprise with him. You’re going to see something a bit more gritty, a bit more real, and a bit more ugly this season. It’ll be very interesting for sure.

What was your experience like on the show and working with the cast?

My set life was very efficient just because they were so relaxed but got everything done in a professional manner. There were no big egos. It’s just a big family. I know everyone says that about their cast and crew, but it’s true for Teen Wolf. It was such a little family or pack.

Were you on set the last day of filming?

I was on set for the very last day. It was very emotional saying goodbye to this character and the people I got to be around for the past few months.

Has anyone every told you you that look like Dylan Sprayberry?

Yes! A little bit. I remember when I first announced I was on Teen Wolf, everyone was posting these picture comparisons of me, Dylan Sprayberry, and the guy that plays Isaac [Daniel Sharman] on the show. It was a bit of a trip. It’s funny because you’ll probably see Nolan interact with Dylan in 6B.

You’re also in A Cowgirl’s Story with Bailee Madison and Chloe Lukasiak from Dance Moms. Tell me more about that.

It’s a very tender and heartfelt family movie I would say. We filmed that last May, so almost a full year ago. It was such a fun shoot because it was very handmade and rough around the edges. Everyone knew each other personally, and we just made the most of what we had and it turned out so well. Everyone was so invested in it. It was such a cool experience especially because Bailee [Madison], who is a 17-year-old girl, was producing the film, which was pretty radical. My character is named Jason. You are introduced to him on the ranch. He is a ranch hand, and his father owns the ranch. You’re going to see him under the thumb of his father for most of the film, and you get to see him kind of grow and develop as his own person outside of his family and coming into his own.

You’re so young, so what actors do you look up to?

I’m obsessed with Rami Malek. I think he’s such a brilliant actor, and the kind of characters that he plays are definitely the direction I would like to go in. I’m very much a big fan of Leonardo DiCaprio, which is an easy choice. Jared Leto, I’m also a big fan of.

The final 10 episodes of Teen Wolf will premiere this summer on MTV. A Cowgirl’s Story will be released on DVD April 18.

