Caleb Haas is back! Shelby’s former flame returns to ‘Quantico’ in the April 17 episode, and HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Caleb telling Shelby that he’ll make her life a ‘living hell’ if she doesn’t stop what she’s doing with Clay.

Shelby (Johanna Braddy) stops by to see Clay (Hunter Parrish) and finds him cooking up something good in our exclusive sneak peek. “I’m glad you’re here,” she says to Clay. “I was worried about you.”

She admits she was afraid that he was going to shut down the task force. That was his initial plan after what went down with the Muslim registry, but he changed his mind. “I let my fear of failure take me to a dark place,” he tells Shelby. “A place I needed to go to remind me that’s never where I want to be.”

Shelby commends him for being able to inspire people. The girl is getting her flirt on with Clay — who is ENGAGED — big time. “Thank you for not leaving us,” she says. “We need you.” Shelby, what are you doing?! You are walking a fine line with another Haas.

Clay and Shelby’s moment is interrupted by none other than CALEB (Graham Rodgers)! He waltzes back into Shelby’s life and is taking no prisoners. Clay walks Shelby out to warn her.

“Look, you are right,” he says. Clay’s struggling but not with work. Only you. Whatever it is that’s happening between you two, you have to stop it. Or I swear I will make your life a living hell.”

Caleb has some serious bad blood with Shelby. Is there no hope for Shaleb? I refuse to believe that. I have a feeling there’s definitely a Haas love triangle brewing with Shelby right in the middle. Quantico airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

