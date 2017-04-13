Kandi Burress Happily Confirms She’s ‘Joined’ The Boob Job ‘Club’ — See Before & After

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Bravo

Wait, what?! Kandi Burruss casually mentioned that she’s got a new set of boobs in a new sneak peek for the ‘RHOA’ reunion show! That’s right, the sexy Altlanta housewife got herself some implants, and they look amazing! See the big reveal, here.

We aren’t going to pretend that we’re surprised Andy Cohen brought up boobs on the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion! In a new sneak peek from the explosive special, he starts talking about the drama surrounding who does and doesn’t have implants on the cast, and things started getting a little tense.

“Kenya [Moore], lots of speculation about whether your boobs are all natural,” he said while Kenya threw some serious side-eye. “Porsha [Williams] does not seem to buy what you were selling.” “Okay,” said Kenya, completely unfazed. “I’ve always had big boobs.” “They’ve settled in nicely,” Porsha clapped back. Zing!

Andy tried to push the issue by asking Kandi Burruss which ladies had work done, saying “Kandi, you said four women…” but she immediately cut him off with a total shocker: “it was at that time. I just joined the club.” What?!

All of the women began freaking out and congratulating her. “After we finished taping, I decided to pump em up,” she explained of her new boobs. “So I was like, ‘I’m gonna take these from sleek to on-fleek.'” Yowza! They definitely looked perky and amazing in her very low-cut sequined gold jumpsuit.

When Andy tried to get her to admit whether Kenya had her boobs done, Kandi still declined to answer and then plead the fifth. “I mean, as far as I know, I don’t know!” Looks like Andy won’t be getting any answers out of her! Watch the full reunion on Bravo on April 16 at 8pm ET!

