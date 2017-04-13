Click to Skip Ad
Hannah Simone: ‘New Girl’ Star Married In Secret & Pregnant With 1st Child — So Exciting

Thu, April 13, 2017 8:14pm EDT by Lauren Cox Add first Comment
Wow! ‘New Girl’ star Hannah Simone is not only a married woman, but she’s also pregnant, according to a new report. Congrats!

Hannah Simone, 36, has had quite the exciting year so far! Not only did Hannah get married in secret, but she’s also expecting her first child, reports Us Weekly. Hannah’s husband? Photographer Jesse Giddings, 32, who’ve reportedly been together for years before tying the knot.

While a secret wedding and a baby are pretty exciting, the report claims Hannah and Jesse were actually married in July 2016. That means they managed to keep their already secret wedding under wraps for almost an entire year! Major kudos to Hannah and Jesse for keeping things low key. In the meantime, HollywoodLife.com has reached out to their reps to confirm the exciting news.

While Hannah’s hilarious sitcom, New Girl, remains in limbo after it’s exciting season six finale, a pregnancy could not have come at a better time. Hopefully you’re all caught up on the series, because we’re about to spoil some exciting Cece news: it was revealed on the April 4 episode that she and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) were also expecting their first child!

Hey, HollywoodLifers — Leave your kind words and congrats for Hannah and her hubby in the comments below!

