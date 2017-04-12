Aaron Rodgers & Olivia Munn: Why He Ended Their 3-Year Romance Over His Family

FameFlyNet

This is the last thing we expected to hear! After Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn split on April 7, a new report claims that he is the one who ended things. The two allegedly went through ‘a rough patch’ in summer 2016, because of one ‘big issue.’ Get the shocking scoop!

We’re finally getting more answers about Olivia Munn, 26, and Aaron Rodgers‘, 33, split. “The big issue is that Olivia doesn’t get along with his family,” Us Weekly reported, April 12. “They think she’s controlling.” Yikes.

Olivia and Aaron began dating in 2014, and that’s when the rift between the couple and his family started. “Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” the mag’s insider made clear. “When he got together with Olivia, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.” Wow.

Although Olivia and Aaron’s “issues have been going on forever,” things really hit the fan in summer 2016. When Aaron’s brother, Jordan, 27, was on The Bachelorette, he admitted to the world that the Rodgers family is estranged from Aaron. His confession reportedly caused Aaron and Olivia to “split for a little.” So sad.

However, Aaron and Olivia managed to keep their reported breakup a secret, before giving their love “one last shot.” But, when it came down to it, the NFL player and the actress just couldn’t make it work. Now, Olivia is “devastated,” according to the mag.

Jaws dropped around the world on April 7, when it was reported that Olivia and Aaron had split. “Olivia is pretty heart broken and she’s blaming herself for the split,”an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She knew Aaron wasn’t into all the glitz and glamour, and she feels like she should have compromised more.” Ugh. After taking some time to think, “She’s hoping they may be able to work things out.” We hope so!

