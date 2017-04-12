Maria Menounos Desperate For Heart Wrenching IVF To Work ASAP: ‘She’s Ready’ For A Family

REX/Shutterstock

After ‘mentally & physically exhausting’ IVF treatments, Maria Menounos is MORE than anxious to finally get pregnant for the 1st time. And with a wedding to her longtime love underway, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that the television host is desperately hoping for a bun in the oven as early as June!

At 38 years old, Maria Menounos has never been more ready for kids. But sadly, she hasn’t had any luck with getting pregnant. Undergoing intense IVF treatments over a year ago, the E! News star is now apparently hoping for a kid as soon as humanely possible. She’d even be thrilled if she found out she was pregnant TODAY!

#tbt to one year ago today when @undergaro asked me to marry him on the @sternshow!! 💍 Thank u @bethostern and Howard for making it happen! Love u boo!!! 😘😘 A post shared by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:31am PST

“She would like nothing more than to be pregnant, and she would love to make that happen by the summer,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If she was pregnant tomorrow she would love it. She really wants nothing more than to start a family.” Aw! And we don’t blame her. The host is, after all, engaged to her boyfriend of 19 years, Keven Undergaro, and they both are on the same page about having babies.

“If she became pregnant by June that would be the most amazing thing for her,” our source added. “She is ready for that next stage in her life.” Going through IVF is no easy task though, in fact, it’s extremely draining. After already completing one round in November 2015, the brunette beauty reluctantly came to the conclusion that she needed yet another round.

“I realized I have to do another IVF round because if I want two kids,” Maria told Health magazine last July. “I keep hearing stories about all these women who keep implanting embryos and they don’t take. I was so upset about the idea of another round, because it’s exhausting, physically and mentally.” But in the end, Maria knows it’ll all be worth it.

Admittedly, she had been super focused on her successful career for so long, but now she has major baby fever — and she’s totally ok with that! “I was never really focused on kids. I used to just see dogs. I never saw humans,” Maria told the publication. “Now I see kids everywhere, and I get so excited. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I looove Kelly Clarkson‘s daughter, River Rose. I just wanna squeeze her!’ I’m so giddy about them.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Maria's IVF treatments will work? Are you excited for her and Keven to finally start a family?

