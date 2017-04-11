Image Courtesy of Vevo

Moving on already? Tyga was just spotted in Malibu with multiple bikini clad ladies and a ton of money flying around the air. Look away, Kylie Jenner!

Tyga has enlisted gorgeous, curvy models wearing black string bikinis and strappy heels for a new music video with Chief Keef. The rapper, 27, just recently called it quits from Kylie Jenner, 19, but he’s clearly staying busy and getting back to work. In the photos, as seen on DailyMail, Tyga looks happy and healthy dancing around a car and throwing hundred dollar bills in the air. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

While Kylie and Tyga are currently taking some time apart, we are hearing that she’s keeping an eye on him. “She’s on his page constantly, seeing if there’s any new girls lining his pictures and seeing if he’s posting pics of other girls and whatnot,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “She misses him, but she wants him to be the one to come crawling back to her… She’s always giving into him and she’s trying hard not too this time around.”

These photos came out the same day that E! announced Kylie is getting a spinoff of her own, Life of Kylie. However, unlike Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she’s hoping it focuses on her career endeavors, instead of her personal relationships — meaning her 27-year-old on-again off-again boyfriend may not be in it at all.

“Kylie wants to be defined as her own person, she wants to show that she is separate from her sisters and other family members,” a source told told us. “She wants Life of Kylie to give everyone a completely different look into the side of Kylie nobody has any clue exists. She doesn’t want to be defined by her relationships whether it is Tyga or anyone else, that is not the focus of the show. It is a show to expand Kylie’s brand and the woman she is trying to become and show to the world.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga has moved on from Kylie?

