T.I. confirmed in a shocking new interview that he has split with wife Tiny. Though there have been reports that the estranged couple have been at war with each other, TIP says they’re the best of friends. Wait — really? You have to listen to this insane interview ASAP!

It’s been a long time coming, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less alarming! T.I., 36, revealed in an interview with Power 105.1 on April 11 that he’s no longer living with his wife Tiny, 41. The rapper casually revealed the end of his marriage in the middle of his interview, noting that there’s only good vibes between himself and his ex; they’re still friends, actually!

“There is no beef [with Tiny]; we good, we straight,” T.I. told host Angie Martinez. “Everyone else got the problem. We eat, we talk, we spend time together. She’s still one of the best friends I have in the world. I just make a better best friend than a husband.” Um…did T.I. just friend zone his own wife?

@troubleman31 speaks…. Thoughts? LINK IN BIO TO WATCH FULL INTERVIEW Via @hotcculture A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

He later said: “Marriage is going to distract me and deter me from taking my family onward and upward…I don’t always have time to do the thoughtful things a husband does…it could be seen as selfish, but I have a hard time seeing something as selfish if it helps some many other people.”

Fans were hoping that seeing TIP and Tiny together at daughter Heiress Diana‘s first birthday party meant that they had reconciled, and were one big happy family again. As he explained to Angie, while they’re not together romantically anymore, they’re always going to be able to see each other when it comes to their children. That’s nice to hear!

But while T.I. and Tiny aren’t fighting, according to T.I., she’s definitely going at it with his alleged mistress, Bernice Burgos. The two women are in a war of words on social media, that only seems to be heating up by the day. Just one day prior to T.I.’s revelatory interview, Bernice posted a video to Instagram out of the blue in which she was singing “Just Kickin’ It” from Xscape. You know, Tiny’s band. Tiny definitely noticed, and allegedly wrote “quit being petty, keep [singing] my sh*t” to Bernice on Instagram. Ouch!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that T.I. confirmed his split from Tiny?

