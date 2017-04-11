Heather Morris Admits Her Husband Was Way ‘Out Of His Comfort Zone’ On ‘DWTS’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Heather Morris is a pretty private person, but on this week’s ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ she shared a kiss with her husband in front of the entire world! However, he wasn’t so into being on TV, she told HollywoodLife.com exclusively after her dance.

Heather Morris, 30, took the floor on April 10 with stand-in partner Alan Bersten for a romantic Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance,” but the dance began with her actual husband, Taylor Hubbell. Standing at an altar, she and Taylor turned to each other and kissed, looking like they had just said their “I do’s,” and while he was only on screen for a moment, he was actually very nervous!

“I really appreciate him doing that for me because he is going out of his comfort zone,” Heather told HollywoodLife.com exclusively after the show. “He got makeup on today! It was just so sweet! He probably is going to kill me for saying this to you, but he was so good!”

However, she wasn’t surprised that he stepped up. “At the end of the day, he is always like, if it is going to make me happy and it is going to help . . . he will do it,” she told us. Heather actually connected with her husband on MySpace, and their story was chronicled before the dance.

“It was a very special story for us,” Heather also told reporters. “It’s crazy! I think we just had that special connection, you know what I mean. I think it was something from the start that we knew about each other and we wanted to be together in the long run.”

Her mother, who was also part of the dance in the very beginning, spoke in the package before their dance. “As soon as I saw them together, I just knew right away they were meant to be,” she said about Heather and Taylor. So cute!

