‘DWTS’: Nick Viall Lifts Fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi & Accidentally Exposes Her Butt

Oops! Nick Viall shared the cutest moment with Vanessa Grimaldi when he pulled her from the audience to perform with him on ‘DWTS’ April 10! But their sweet moment turned a bit sour when he mistakenly lifted up her dress! Watch the couple scramble to cover her bare behind!

A topless Nick Viall, 36, accidentally showed the world more of his fiancee, Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, than he bargained for on the April 10 episode of Dancing With The Stars! Vanessa’s stunning white dress with black lace trim made it’s way up her back when the former Bachelor lifted her and her ensemble at the end of his epic Ed Sheeran dance! And, the audience especially the judges got an eye-full… Watch the wild moment, above!

Nick’s dance might’ve been the hottest one of the night since his rock hard abs were exposed, as well as a few other things. But, as soon as the reality star caught wind of what he had done, both he and his fiancee quickly pulled her dress down in a panic! They tried to laugh it off, but we can’t even imagine that was going through their minds.

It got even more awkward when host, Tom Bergeron, 61, couldn’t stop laughing while the cameras panned to the stunned faces in the crowd. “That was good, top to bottom,” Tom sarcastically joked, obviously taking notice to the wardrobe malfunction Vanessa had!

#teambabygotbach vibes ❤️💙 1-800-868-3409 A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

It appeared as though Nick, Vanessa and Peta Murgatroyd, 30, joked about the unexpected moment when they took to Instagram to post the hashtag, “team baby got bach”. The trio was all smiles while promoting their over-the top Rumba!

But, alls well that ends well, because when HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY caught up with Nick after the show, it sounded like he had brushed off the embarrassing moment completely! When he reflected on the performance that he had rehearsed with Vanessa and Peta, Nick revealed — with hearts in his eyes — that the Rumba number was something he and his partner had in the works long before the “Most Memorable Week” episode.

“I just wanted to have the opportunity to share a moment with Vanessa this season,” Nick explained. “It obviously made sense for it to be this week, and the way I look at it is that Vanessa and I are sharing this experience together. I know I am doing most of the dancing, but she has been so supportive and I just want to share this with her. It was really special to have her be a part of it.” SO cute!

Nick’s dance was obviously dedicated to Vanessa, and it she’s got to be his good luck charm since he received a perfect score of 30! Hopefully Nick can keep it up next week when he and Peta take on Disney’s Pinocchio! You have to hear what the DWTS couple teased to us about their upcoming performance… Get the scoop!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Nick’s dance?