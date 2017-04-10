Angela Akins: 5 Things To Know About Masters Champ Sergio Garcia’s Gorgeous Fiancee

REX/Shutterstock

Sergio Garcia’s beautiful fiancee, Angela Akins, was right by his side as he won his first-ever Masters at the 2017 tournament on April 9. So, who is she? Here’s everything you need to know about Angela!

1. She’s a reporter!

Angela Akins, 31, is a very familiar face in the golf world. She’s a reporter for the Golf Channel! She joined the network in 2015 as a reporter for Golf Central, the network’s evening news program. She was also a reporter for the PGA Tour tournament coverage.

2. She’s a golfer, too!

Angela transferred from Texas Christian University to the University of Texas to play for the women’s golf team. She still plays golf in her free time, according to My Statesman. Who else would like to see Sergio Garcia, 37, and Angela face off on the golf course?

3. She’s got a really famous cousin.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, 38, is her cousin. Her father is Marty Akins, 63, who was an All-American quarterback for the University of Texas. Success clearly runs in her family!

4. Sergio loves her family.

Angela’s family has welcomed Sergio into the family like one of their own, and the new Masters champion appreciates their support. “It definitely helps, there’s no doubt about the background that the whole family has,” Sergio said in a Golf Digest interview. “Marty is a very, very positive, very, you know, outspoken and very, very confident kind of guy, and it definitely helps when he’s encouraging you and things like that. Those things are nice to see. Angela is the same way. They are all very competitive. So you know, they are positive things to help out, for sure.”

5. Angela and Sergio are getting married this year!

The couple, who started dating in 2015, announced they were engaged in a Jan. 2017. They said they were going to be getting married this year! After finally nabbing that coveted green jacket, 2017 is going to be the best year ever for Sergio and Angela!

Some very exciting news for us! We are getting married this year! Thrilled to see what the future bring us!

