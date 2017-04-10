Bonner Bolton: Come Drool Over The ‘DWTS’ Contestant’s Sexiest Pics Ever

Courtesy of Instagram

Well hello there, cowboy! We are totally obsessed with ‘DWTS’ contestant Bonner Bolton, and in honor of his hard work on the dancing show we’re sharing some of his hottest photos ever. Come take a look!

Bonner Bolton, 29, is definitely the breakout star of Dancing With The Stars‘s 24th season. The hunky professional bull rider not only stole America’s hearts with his charming good looks and surprisingly decent dance moves, but his ongoing chemistry with pro Sharna Burgess, 31, seems to have viewers captivated.

Thankfully, for now, Bonner remains adamant that he’s a single dude. This is great news for those of us who have been pining over him each week on Dancing With The Stars, especially as he continues to gain momentum in the competition. To celebrate all of Bonner’s hard work, we’ve made a gallery full of his sexiest pics to date to get viewers excited like a bull about to be released from the pen! Okay, that wasn’t a great metaphor, but you get the point.

Bonner has over 130k followers on Instagram and you’re about to see why. For example, check out this incredibly hot picture of Bonner rocking a cowboy hat and a dapper suit for a dinner party. Drooling yet? You’re welcome.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Bonner being the breakout hottie of DWTS? Comment below, let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.