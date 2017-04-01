Bella Thorne Flashes Major Skin In Latex Bra & Mini Shorts — See Her Sexy Look

Courtesy of Snapchat/Instagram

Hot to trot! Bella Thorne treated her fans to an eye-catching display on March 31, by stripping down to an orange latex bra and skin-tight mini shorts. The ‘Famous in Love’ star rocked one of her sexiest get-ups ever and definitely sent hearts racing!

No shame in her game! Bella Thorne, 19, is no stranger to sharing smoldering photos of herself while dressed to impress, living up to her reputation again on March 31. Clad in a neon colored bra and skin-tight hot shorts, the Famous in Love actress wowed with her racy display. She took to Snapchat with several seductive pics, showing her lounging on the wall and modeling her ultra sexy ensemble. Bella has been on a roll with her sizzling snaps, posting one after another!

Hours prior, Bella posted a side-by-side of two photos showing her flaunting major underboob while rocking a black and white Adidas T-shirt. “B pull your shirt down,” she quipped in her caption, adding several suiting emojis. The actress has been leaving less to the imagination in recent weeks, even channeling Marilyn Monroe. For one steamy photo shoot, Bella threw on a platinum blonde wig, posed topless under bed sheets and arched her back for the camera!

The actress appeared to be adjusting to the single life just fine, however she confirmed that’s not the case at all via Twitter. “I hate not being in a relationship,” she wrote March 27. Bella dated Gregg Sulkin, 24, for about a year until they split in summer 2016, and she then moved on to Tyler Posey, 25. That romance lasted for a few months, but after they broke up in Dec. 2016, she was photographed packing on PDA with Charlie Puth, 25. We’re sure she’ll find her match!

The former Disney starlet is scheduled for eight projects during 2017, including her new series Famous in Love which is set for release April 18 on Freeform, but that’s not slowing her down in the slightest! As we previously reported, “Her mom and PR team are really trying to pump the brakes on this sexy public image she’s cultivating,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Even so, it looks like her racy pics aren’t coming to an end any time soon!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Bella’s risqué ensemble? Tell us!

