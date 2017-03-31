Ivanka Trump Shows Off New $1100 Cut & Color Before Starting New White House Job

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram

Ivanka Trump must have felt a hole in her pocket after getting an expensive new ‘do, costing her a whopping $1,100 for a cut and color! The President’s daughter looks fabulous before starting her White House gig, but would you pay that much money!?

Ivanka Trump, 35, is willing to spend big bucks for a good hair day! The first daughter was spotted sneaking out of her $16 million Park Avenue penthouse to run some errands on March 31, and we can’t get enough of her stunning new look. She showed off her freshly cut and colored locks while hitting the streets, hours after getting pampered at the Oscar Blandi Salon in NYC. Ivanka reportedly dropped $1,100 for her blonde ambition, and she looks amazing. Clearly she’s ready for her White House gig! Be honest, have you ever spent this type of dough on a new ‘do?

Ivanka getting her haircut before baby Z comes out to play 😜 A post shared by Rita Zito (@rvpalumbo_) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Ivanka is all about her hairstylist since she’s a regular client at the swanky salon, where a cut and color can easily cost more than $1000 every few months. That’s no chump change! She reportedly gets her bright highlights done by head colorist Kyle White and her tresses trimmed by stylist Rita Zito, according to the DailyMail. The dream team was the very same duo responsible for getting Ivanka’s hair looking flawless on Jan. 11, shortly before her dad was sworn into office.

The first daughter is days away from starting her controversial new job as an adviser to President Donald Trump, 70. Many nay-sayers have come forward to slam this decision, since she’s related to the man who gave her the job. The appointment comes just weeks after an already disputable decision to allow her security clearance and an office in the West Wing.

“I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House Office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees,” Ivanka said in a statement on March 29. Hopefully, she will pleasantly surprise everyone!

