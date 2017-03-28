‘Supergirl’ Co-Stars Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Confirm Romance With Hot Makeout Pics

Splash News

It’s official! ‘Supergirl’ co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood confirmed all of our romantic suspicions when they were spotted locking lips in Mexico on March 27! See the steamy pics of their makeout session here!

We knew it! Michelle Benoist, 28, and Chris Wood, 28, looked like they didn’t have a care in the world when they were caught in an intense makeout session by the ocean in Cancun, Mexico on March 27. The pair’s decision to lock lips in public totally confirms that the Supergirl co-stars have a hot new romance.

Melissa was all over her man as the two held each other and kissed sweetly by the sea, while waves crashed behind them. Whoa, is this a scene straight out of an old romance movie or what? Heck, Melissa and Chris were even wearing matching black swimsuits, with hers having a retro-looking high waist. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF MICHELLE AND CHRIS MAKING OUT IN MEXICO.

They laughed together while frolicking along the shore, and waded out past the breakers into the clear waters where they continued to makeout passionately. We cannot believe how intense their chemistry is!

The two first sparked dating rumors when they were seen at LAX together on March 19. Now they are DEFINITELY going to have fans of the CW show freaking over their real life romance. Kara Danvers and Mon-El officially dating? Swoon!

Of course, this new romance doesn’t come without some drama, as Melissa and Chris both recently ended things with their respective partners. Melissa filed for divorce from her husband of less than two years, Blake Jenner, 24, in late December 2016. Then, in early January, Chris reportedly split from his girlfriend Hanna Mangan-Lawrence, 26.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new pics of Melissa and Chris? Do they make a cute couple? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.