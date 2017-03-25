Bella Thorne Inspired By Miley Cyrus? Team Members Trying To Cool Down ‘Sex Pot’ Image

Courtesy of Instagram

Apparently being too sexy can be a bad thing, even in Hollywood. Members of Bella Thorne’s team are desperately trying to tone down her provocative image, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Is the model taking inspiration from Miley Cyrus? Here’s the scoop.

Remember when Miley Cyrus, 24, chopped off her hair, dyed it platinum blonde, and stuck a foam finger in between her thighs? Well, something similar is happening to Bella Thorne, 19 — and members of her management team do NOT approve. “Her mom and PR team are really trying to pump the brakes on this sexy public image she’s cultivating,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It seems to be a right of passage for just about any childhood star.”

Hollywood definitely has a way of bringing out the wild and crazy side of young stars. It happened to Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Miley, and now Bella. “They hate being perceived as sweet little kids so the go too far in the opposite direction,” the source continues. “Bella has been acting since she was a kid, so her managers want to cultivate a long and respected career for her as an actress. They’re afraid she’s blowing her chances by depicting herself as a sex pot.” The blue-haired beauty is definitely a bombshell, but at only 19, is she going too far?

We’ve seen similar behavior unravel with Miley, especially after watching her 2013 VMAs performance with Robin Thicke. It was around that time that the “Wrecking Ball” singer started dressing really promiscuously, smoking weed on stage, and posing in highly sexualized positions on social media. Now, it’s Bella who’s flaunting her killer body and sexy nipple piercings around town. There was even a video taken of the model walking around her bathroom completely naked, but it might have been an accident. Look, we are SO in love with Bella’s body confidence, we just hope it’s not sending the wrong message.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think — should Bella tone down her sexiness?

